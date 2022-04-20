Mamata National Ambitions Leading Her To Condemn Cong, Feel Experts

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on an overdrive. Galvanized by the tremendous success in the state election for third straight time, she is expanding her base.

In the recent past the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has seen many new inductions from different states, be it Goa, Tripura, Bihar, Haryana or Meghalaya.

But most of these have been from the Congress. The Trinamool chief has made it clear that she is miffed with a dormant Congress, not ready to offer a fight against the might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hence the disgruntled leaders in the Grand Old party have found an outlet in TMC to express themselves.

Political analyst and Trinamool Congress member Bhaskar Sinha Roy feels the Congress is not in a position to play a leadership role in the opposition space. He defends the TMC against accusations that it is nibbling the Congress. “The accusation is false. If it was ever broken away, it was Indira Gandhi who did it first,” he argues.

Highlighting the sorry state of the Congress, Sinha Roy adds, “Sonia Gandhi 'declaring’ her authority on the party and Rahul asking for time to consider the post of party president, sends a very confusing signal.”

“Mamata is saying that the Congress leadership is not up to the mark but she never said that the opposition bloc will be without the Congress,” said Sinha Roy.

Poll analyst Udayan Bandopadhyay concurs with Sinha Roy when he says that if ignoring the Congress can energise the party, it will only augur well for the party.

“In states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, the TMC is not there but Congress is there. In UP, there is SP. If it allies with the Congress, then it will only help the BJP. If the Congress manages to win a few seats in eastern region then it will help the opposition,” said Bandopadhyay.

Bandopadhyay feels that the UP results are crucial. “If the BJP wins big time there, all these talks will have no meaning,” he said. Veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, feels it’s too early to draw conclusions and both the TMC and the Congress understand these ‘political posturing’. “I do not believe that Mamata is doing this to weaken the Congress or that there is a deeper conspiracy under the BJP plan of Congress-mukt Bharat. Apart from Goa, in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand TMC has no presence. I do not give much credence to these posturing,” said Guha Thakurta.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty says poll strategist Prashant Kishor is behind all the maneuvers. “He is working overtime in organizing these meetings, which are taking place under compulsion. All these episodes will only lead to gain for the BJP. Mamata is aware of this but she has got high ambitions, after push from PK.” Mamata is well within her rights to talk against the ‘dynasty’, says veteran BBC journalist Subir Bhaumik. “She can well tell the Congress that they should get their house in order and form a collective leadership. But to say there is no UPA, is going too far. Her moves only remind me of Rabindranath Tagore’s words: ‘Thamte jane toh…’ (does she know where and how to stop). People should know their limits. India is not 20 Bengals put together, every area is different,” said Bhaumik.

“The glue for the opposition unity is Congress. But, it is also true that with the present leadership, they cannot do much. Time and again it has been proved,” he added. The senior journalist feels Mamata is trying to be a bigger force than the Congress so that she has a bigger say. “Without the Congress the arithmetic is not holding up. TMC is a Bengali regional party. It is okay for her to take the reins of the opposition but she is, instead puncturing the opposition unity,” he added.