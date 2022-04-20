Mamata holds firm as Shah goes full throttle

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said no conspiracy can stop her from campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls in the state and she will continue to fight against the BJP.

Addressing her first rally in a district after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, Banerjee said as long as she has her voice and her heart functions, she will continue to fight.

"Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil," Banerjee said without naming anyone. "Only conspiracy," she said, addressing the election rally here in Purulia district.

She also said the BJP has come from Delhi with many of its leaders to win the Assembly elections.

"But I say you will not get Bengal," she said, claiming that her government has done a lot of development and welfare works in the state in its 10-year rule.

"No other government in the world has been able to do as much work like ours. Their (BJP) Prime Minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent," she said.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March after filing her nomination from the high-profile seat, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was an attack on the chief minister after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The poll panel concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to a lapse on part of her security- in-charge.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, wishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamul Congress' rule in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees.

"Didi (Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said. "You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the Assembly polls," he added.

Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured.

"TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.Bankura district, in the western part of the state, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party's electoral success.

Earlier in the day, Shah was scheduled to address a rally in the Jhargram district but gave a brief speech virtually.

The BJP said that he couldn't attend the rally due to technical glitches in his helicopter.

—PTI