Mamata govt denied Hindu OBCs of their fair share of quota: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has denied Hindu's Other Backward Classes (OBCs) communities of their fair share of reservation and representation by over representing Muslims in it.

Sharing a list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub Inspectors in West Bengal Police under the OBC-A quota, BJP West Bengal Co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "This is the list of those provisionally selected for the post of Sub Inspector in WB Police under the OBC-A quota! Mamata Banerjee has not just sliced an egalitarian faith in castes but also denied OBCs their fair share of reservation and representation, which is their right."

Malviya claimed that of the 80 groups included in OBC-A (more backward), 72 are Muslims and in the OBC-B (backward), about 40 groups are Muslims. Thus, out of 170 groups listed in the OBC category, 112 are Muslims.

"The over-representation of Muslims in the OBC categorization in West Bengal is shocking," he said.

In another tweet, Malviya said, "The first necessary condition for creation of West Bengal was non-Muslim majority. West Bengal is not just a piece of land but an idea where the free thinking Bengali Hindu, could live and prosper. That idea is being violated by the TMC, which is encouraging demographic change.

He further mentioned the BJP's ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee convinced the British that West Bengal was largely Hindu majority and should be partitioned like Punjab. "Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee convinced the British delegation that while Bengal had 56 per cent Muslims, West Bengal was largely Hindu majority and should be partitioned like Punjab. Strangely, while the communists favoured dividing Punjab, they wanted the entire Bengal to be given to Pakistan," he tweeted.

Malviya, also BJP's National In-charge of Information department, tweeted, "Today, 20th June, is West Bengal Day. Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee ensured that despite Muslim League push for entire Bengal to be part of Pakistan, West Bengal, largely Hindu majority, stayed with India. Imagine the plight of Hindu Bengalis had that not been the case! Never forget."

