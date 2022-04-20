Mamata Goa Visit Set To Galvanise TMC In Coastal State

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): With a target to win assembly polls in Goa, scheduled in early 2022, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will visit Goa on October 28, after finishing her bypoll campaign in Bengal.

The Trinamool chief is set to strengthen the party’s organizational base in the coastal state, which has 40 seats in the assembly.

On her maiden visit to Goa after her third straight victory in the state elections, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee may also see a host of new inductions into the Trinamool Congress.

She tweeted on Saturday: “As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years.

Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a government of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations.”

Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and newly-inducted former Union leader Babul Supriyo are set for a three-day visit to Goa to strengthen the party’s base there, ahead of the party chief’s visit. They will be flying into Goa on October 25.

It is worth a mention that party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien and West Bengal minister Manoj Tiwari, along with MLA and former India footballer Prasun Banerjee too had camped in Goa, earlier this month in order to canvass for more leaders and also spread the message of developmental works and schemes undertaken by the Bengal government.

For Babul, it will be his first major assignment after his joining the party and his resignation as MP. The singer-turned-politician resigned as Bharatiya Janata Party MP post this week in New Delhi after putting in his papers to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Not willing to talk much on the brief given to him by the party, Babul said, “The campaign will be kick-started by Saugata da (Roy), Derek O’Brien and me. We will build up the tempo. It is not known if I will be there during the CM visit.”

Later, he tweeted: “Honoured & thankful to party for entrusting this responsibility..

Whatever I do at any given point of time, I do it with all my heart • Committed to give my bestest towards this assignment too @derekobrienmp @SaugataRoyMP @AITCofficial.”

Manoj Tiwari on his experience in Goa said people want change there and there is a strong anti-incumbency feeling. The Bengal sports and youth affairs minister says the youth are disillusioned as there has been no real development for them. “The people of Goa followed Trinamool Congress’ win in Bengal and feel Mamata Banerjee is the only person who can give a fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in Goa are now talking about Didi,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari, who has a good fan following in Goa, courtesy his exploits as a Team India batter, pointing out that there has been no sports infrastructural development in the state. “My fans saw how I won the election in such a short span of time. The Goa cricket team still plays Ranji Trophy in the plate division. There is no player from Goa in the IPL and even the ex-players have got no recognition, which is a pity,” added the sports minister.

Political commentator Udayan Bandopadhyay said, “Mamata Banerjee can visit Goa as she has a national identity and also she is the chief minister of a state. Many leaders are joining TMC there and her visit will galvanise the party workers further. But the party has to find elements of Goa-based politics, who are Konkani based. But if she cannot break the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) support base, then she will end up as an opposition party. She has to bring in BJP leaders into the TMC fold. Also, she has to understand the socio-economic base of the state.”