Mamata demands her arrest by CBI after Subrata Mukherjee & Firhad Hakim arrested

Kolkata: TMC supremo and Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to

Nizam Palace in the city after CBI arrested two of her senior cabinet colleagues Firhad

Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in Narada sting operation case, demanded she too be

arrested by the central investigation agency.

Shortly after the CBI arrested three Trinamool Congress leaders including MLA Madan

Mitra in the Narada case, Ms Banerjee reached the Nizam's Palace in central Kolkata.

Sources claimed that she had made it clear to the CBI official that she would have to be

arrested if the three were arrested.

Former city Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was also arrested in the same case.

They said the Chief Minister was on the 15th floor of Nizam Palace where the arrested

leaders have been kept there.

Ms Banerjee said that the Trinamool leaders have been arrested illegally. As a result, she

must be arrested.

The chief minister warned that she would not come out unless she was arrested.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banejree claimed that the arrest process was

illegal.

He said that in order to arrest the MLA, it is necessary to get the permission of the Speaker

of the Legislative Assembly. In this case it was not taken.

The governor's approval of the chargesheet is illegal.

—UNI