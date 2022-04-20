Mamata clarion call on united front to oust BJP at Centre

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): July 21, Martyr’s Day for the Trinamool Congress, has taken a new meaning for the party, this year.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee, who just defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections, on this significant day gave a call to unite all political parties, which are opposed to the BJP.

The TMC, which had already indicated that it will now go all out to push the saffron party out of power at the Centre, has called for a united front to challenge the BJP. The call to all opposition parties is to unite against the BJP’s anti-people policies, which has forced the people into further misery in the times of the pandemic.

Though she would be the driving force behind any such front, she has time and again indicated that she will just be a worker of the front. She said the regional and national parties should come together setting aside their personal gains and personal opposition to each other for a greater goal.

Urging Nationalist Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress’ P Chidambaram to call for a meeting, Mamata said that the new front should take shape at the earliest.

“I will be in Delhi during the last week of July and if anyone calls for a meeting then we all can sit and talk. The front should not get delayed as it will need a lot of preparations before it finally becomes a reality. In November, I am planning a rally with all the like-minded parties in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade grounds,” said Mamata.

Criticising the BJP-led central government for the use of spyware Pegasus, she said the government is trying to make India a surveillance country instead of democratic country.

“Pegasus is dangerous and the BJP is trying to interfere with the privacy of the people. They should not be spared for this,” said the TMC chief.

She even suggested that the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of this spyware scam or there should be a SIT on this.

“People of the country need pro-people governance but BJP’s policies are anti-people. From inadequate vaccination supply to constant price hikes of petroleum products, all policies of the central government are anti-people. Through fuel price hike the BJP government has collected Rs 3.7 lakh crore and instead of using that money for public welfare they are doing spyware,” added Mamata also claiming that BJP is a virus party.

To send her message loud and clear to all other states and make the Trinamool reach every nook and corner of the country, the party had set up giant screens in many other states for greater outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Putting Mamata’s call for a united opposition in perspective, poll analyst Bhaskar Sinha Roy said, “Mamata’s call to form a front now, much ahead of the 2024 LS polls is significant. We have seen that any alliance, just ahead of polls, is not that well accepted by the electorate. If she can stitch together an alliance now and carry it forward, the front will look more credible and trustworthy.”

The analyst also pointed out that When the BJP came to power at the Centre, it also was a bundle of parties, NDA, with allies like Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena. “Look at them now, they are all by themselves, all their allies have deserted them. Likewise, whenever the mighty Congress was ousted from power at the Centre, it has always been through a bundle of like-minded parties. This is where Mamata's call is significant,” he said.

Sinha Roy added, “When the NDA came to power in 2014, the face of BJP was Narendra Modi. Likewise, if the front, formulated by Mamata, can be formed it will also need to have a credible face to win people’s trust. And it can only happen now, not later.”

Slamming Mamata Banerjee's call for an anti-Modi front, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that ahead of 2019 LS polls too the TMC chief had called for a similar front, but we have all seen how much it was rejected by the people. Ghosh said that no one can match up to the work of the BJP.