Mamata Banerjee will stop communal wave by BJP in country: Abhijit Mukherjee after joining TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal): Stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has halted the recent communal wave by BJP in the state, Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, expressed confidence that the TMC supremo will be able to do the same in the entire country.





"The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country," said Mukherjee while addressing the media after joining the TMC here today.





He stated that he has joined the TMC 'as a soldier', assuring that he shall work to maintain integrity and secularism.





Specifying the reason for leaving the Congress to join TMC, Mukherjee stated that he was not included in any group or position of the Congress, except for primary membership.





"I had not been included in any group or position of the Congress party, except primary membership. Therefore, I have joined TMC as a soldier and will work accordingly with the party's instructions. I will work to maintain integrity and secularism," said Mukherjee





"To fight against BJP in Bengal. I have no position now and neither am I going to get anything immediately," he added.





The former Congress leader Mukherjee joined the TMC today in the presence of senior party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (ANI)



