Mamata Banerjee Will Not Be Able To Stop Implementation Of CAA, Says Amit Shah

Thakurnagar (West Bengal): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be able to stop implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a public rally here, Amit Shah said he had promised that he would come to give a tough answer to those spreading disinformation about CAA.

"As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. This is a law formed by the Parliament and she won't be able to stop it, more so because she will be voted out of power in the upcoming elections," he said.

The Home Minister said the CAA does not have any provision that takes away the citizenship of any Muslim. "We just want to give citizenship to people who are living in India for the last 70 years. Don't fall prey to rumour-mongers," he said.

Shah said people of Matua community have gathered here in large numbers, it shows that the next government in West Bengal will be of Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Due to certain circumstances my programme was cancelled, Mamata di became very happy. There is enough time till April, I'll come here again and again and will keep coming till you lose the election," he said.

He said PM Modi has taken a lot of initiatives for the weaker sections including Dalits.

"The mortality rate of children, women and violent crimes is the highest in Bengal. How can development happen here in the current state?" he asked.

"Bengal needs a govt that works with PM Modi and works for the betterment of the poor and needy. While one engine is running in the Centre, you must form another in the state so the double-engine govt will form Sonar Bangla," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at an event in Kolkata said Trinamool Congress will fight alone and not allow the BJP to come to power.

"You (BJP) can abuse me but you cannot ignore me. After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people," she said.

"Let's have a fair play. You (BJP) can fight with the Left and Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick," she added.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)