Mamata Banerjee to attend Anant-Radhika wedding ceremony in Mumbai

The wedding festivities, including traditional Hindu Vedic customs, begin on July 12 and feature events such as the Shubh Vivah, Shubh Aashirwad, and Mangal Utsav.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tomorrow.

She said she would also meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, and might also meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"I am going to Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son. Tomorrow I have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray. I will also meet Sharad Pawar there. There will be political discussion as we will meet after (Lok Sabha) elections. Akhilesh Yadav will also reach there, so there is a possibility that I will meet him too," CM Mamata told reporters on Thursday.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani will tie knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/yo-yo-honey-singh-arrives-in-mumbai-ahead-of-anant-ambani-radhika-merchant's-wedding

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a grand Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

—ANI