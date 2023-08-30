    Menu
    Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, says he is 'Bharat Ratna' for her

    Nidhi Khurana
    August30/ 2023
    Mumbai: On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Mumbai home of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

    Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on August 31st to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting on September 1st, and immediately afterward she travelled to Bachchan's mansion 'Jalsa' in suburban Juhu.

    At last year's Kolkata International Film Festival's opening ceremony, where Bachchan was present, Banerjee pushed for him to be awarded India's highest civilian distinction, the Bharat Ratna, for his work in the film industry.—Inputs from Agencies

