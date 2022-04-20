Mamata Banerjee instigated people to death in Cooch Behar: Amit Shah

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who instigated people to snatch away the guns from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which led to firing in Cooch Behar on Saturday that resulted in the death of four people.

Addressing a public meeting in the Dhupguri, Amit Shah said, "The fourth phase polls were held in North Bengal. Didi instigated people and told them to gherao CRPF and loot them. People listened to her, weapons were snatched, bullets were fired and four people died. Didi had you not instigated them they would not have died."

"A fifth person also died. A youth, Anand Burman had gone to cast his vote but TMC goons shot him dead. Didi is speaking about the four but nothing on Anand Burman. Why? It's because he belonged to Rajbongshi community that is not a part of her vote bank," he added.

Shah said Banerjee criticising Bharatiya Janata Party is a futile exercise.

"Didi is abusing BJP unnecessarily. You are mistaken that BJP is contesting against you. It is the mothers, sisters of North Bengal, Rajbongshi community, the Gorkha community, the tea garden workers, the farmers who are contesting against you."

"If you listen to Didi's speeches you will find that she talks more about me than she talks about Bengal. Now it is being said 'Amit Shah resign'. I will resign the day people of Bengal ask me to. But you be ready with your resignation on May 2," he further said.

Shah said BJP will not only form the government in West Bengal, but it will do so with absolute majority.

Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal already took place. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes. Official sources in Cooch Behar had earlier confirmed the death of four people in firing.

Shah is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri today.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)