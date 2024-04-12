Mamata Banerjee hits back at BJP's terror 'haven' attack for West Bengal after Bengaluru blast accused held from Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely refutes BJP's allegations of West Bengal being a terrorist haven, following recent arrests linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. NIA and state police collaboration spotlighted amid political tensions.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Friday after a leader of the opposition party alleged that the state had become a "safe haven" for terrorists.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier today said that it has arrested from Kokata the perpetrator and the architect behind the explosion last month at Begaluru's Rameshwaram cafe.

Following this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya today alleged that West Bengal has become a "safe haven" for terrorists.

"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists," Malviya said in a post on 'X'.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rameshwaram-cafe-blast:-nia-arrests-mastermind-bomber-from-kolkata

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, the Trinamool chief lashed out to say that the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast were arrested from Purba Medinipur in a joint operation by West Bengal Police and the central intelligence agencies.

"Heard one BJP leader saying that a bomb blast took place in Bangalore. The accused are from Karnataka, not from here. They were hiding in Bengal for two hours and in two hours our police managed to nab them. And they are saying that Bengal is not safe?"

She took the names of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar.

The West Bengal Police also took to social media platform X to post, "Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies."

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities," the state police further said.



Meanwhile, the BJP in West Bengal also posted that NIA's crackdown shows that the state has morphed into a "sanctuary for terrorists".

In a dig at Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, the BJP said, "Bobby Hakim's chilling comparison to 'mini Pakistan' finds validation as Mamata Banerjee's leniency emboldens criminals. The time for decisive action against this culture of impunity is now!"

Earlier in 2016, Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim, also known as Bobby Hakim, found himself in a soup after he referred to Kolkata's Garden Reach area as "mini-Pakistan" while speaking in an interview to a Pakistani daily.

—ANI