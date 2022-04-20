Mamata Banerjee frustrated as she's going to lose WB assembly elections, says Giriraj

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee is frustrated as she's going to lose West Bengal assembly elections, said Union Minister Giriraj Singh as she alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervenes in the day-to-day working of the Election Commission and demanded a free and fair election in the state.

"In an attempt to win, she's hurling accusations at Home Minister Amit Shah. Has she forgotten when several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed? She indulges in hooliganism daily. Who else would we go to if not Election Commission of India," he added.

Earlier in the day, escalating her attacks on the Centre --- while sitting in a wheelchair -- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Will Home Minister run the country or decides who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running Election Commission? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want a free and fair election. He is intervening in the day-to-day working of EC."

On March 10, she had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm, and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)