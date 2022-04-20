    Menu
    Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

    April20/ 2022


    Kolkata (West Bengal): The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

    The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

    As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

    A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

