Mamata Banerjee's media conference postponed

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's media conference was postponed on Thursday as she was lying in a Kolkata hospital with her left leg plastered after being injured during electioneering at Nandigram on Wednesday.

The TMC supremo was scheduled to release the party's manifesto today.

"This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, too, she

was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by the farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice," an All India Trinamool Congress statement said today.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was campaigning in Nandigram, claimed she was heckled by at least 4-5 men while she was interacting with locals in Birulia Bazar, East Midnapore, hours after she filed her nomination.

Ms Banerjee, who was taken to Kolkata from Nandigram by road on Wednesday evening was

admitted at the government-owned SSKM hospital at Bhowanipur.

Today, a picture showed her lying on bed with her left leg plastered from toe to knee.



—UNI