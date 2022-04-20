Mamata Banerjee's downfall will begin from Singur and Nandigram: Amit Shah













Kolkata (The Hawk): Attending several road shows across West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's downfall will begin from Singur and Nandigram.

"Singur and Nandigram brought Mamata Banerjee to power and now these two places will mark her downfall. The BJP has made plans for all scales of industries which will soon be implemented after voted to power," said Shah from Singur's road show in favor of their candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya.

Incidentally, the land agitation movement done by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during 2006-7against forcible land acquisition by the then Left Front government had catapulted the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal in 2011.

It can be recalled that after denying ticket from the ruling Trinamool Congress, Bhattacharya had defected to the BJP. Bhattacharya's induction and nomination had caused a lot of resentment among BJP old-timers in Singur.

Addressing a roadshow in Domjur in favor of BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee, Shah also mentioned that out of 91 seats that went for poll in the first three phases, the BJP will win at least 63-68 seats.

"Seeing the popularity of Rajib at Domjur it is clear that BJP will win at Domjur. From the first three phases BJP will win at least 63-68 seats," claimed Shah amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Later, addressing the crowd from a roadshow in Howrah for their candidate Sanjay Singh and Baishali Dalmiya, the union Home Minister said that the 'enthusiastic crowd' is giving clear indication that the BJP is sure to form the state government in West Bengal.

Countering the claim Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that the TMC will win at least 70 out of 91 seats.

Addressing the media from a roadshow in favor of TMC's Bhawanipore candidate Sobhandeb Chatterjee, Hakim claimed that they will reform the West Bengal government.

Meanwhile, addressing a public rally at Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that the TMC is leading in all the constituencies that went for poll on March 27, April 1 and 6 and also said that the saffron camp is lagging behind that the ruling Trinamool Congress.

On the other side, Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that post May 2, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will have to seek help from Left Front and Congress alliance to form the government.

According to poll analysts, both the BJP and the TMC are playing 'mind games' by claiming that they are winning just to motivate the party workers.