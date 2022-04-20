Mamata & Amit train guns at each other at Nandigram ahead of April 1 vote

Nandigram: Ahead of April 1 voting day, this agrarian assembly constituency in East Medinipur on Tuesday virtually turned into a veritable "battleground" for ruling TMC and its arch rival BJP as they tried their best to mobilize people as much as they could on their respective roadshows and both vowed their electoral battle centred here.

While TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Nandigram was her place and she will not leave it, Union home minister Amit Shah, who targeted over 200 seats, said "If

Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram then Asol Poriborton will begin in the entire state."

Ms Banerjee, who is restricted to a wheelchair for her leg injury, said she would make Nandigram a model and set up a branch of her chief ministerial office if she was voted to power.

" I could have contested from any other constituency but I have picked up Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place.

To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," the TMC supremo, who is eyeing for third term in office, said.

Mr Shah,who was on his roadshow atop a truck and along with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, said the people have already made their mind for a change of guard on May 2 and Nandigram people would lead the same.

Predicting a huge margin win for Suvendu Adhikari over his arch rival Mamata Didi, Mr Shah also reiterated that BJP would emerge victorious with over 200 seats in the 294 assembly seats.

"We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government. You can bring change by defeating Mamata Didi in Nandigram," Mr Shah told the roadshow.

"Bury the BJP politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal," Ms Banerjee said from the other side of the roadshow at Bhagabata in Nandigram assembly segment.

The polling is on April 1 when fate for 30 seats in four districts of Medinipur East and West,Bankura and South 24 Parganas to be decided.

—UNI