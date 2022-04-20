Mamata's new cabinet has mix of old and new faces

Kolkata: The freshly-minted ministry of Mamata Banerjee on Monday saw a mix of old and new faces.

The list of 44 MLAs, who were given their portfolios, were rewarded for the good show by the party in the just-concluded elections.

Earlier on May 5, Mamata Banerjee had taken oath as chief minister for her straight third term.

The new council included 24 ministers in cabinet rank and 19 ministers-of-state. Of these 19, 10 are of ministers-of-state with independent charge. The new ministry has both new and old faces. Some senior ministers, who have retained their portfolio include panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee, finance minister Amit Mitra, consumer affairs minister Sadhan Pande, tourism and cultural affairs (MOS) minister Indranil Sen, health and family welfare (MOS) Chandrima Bhattacharya among others. Bratya Basu has come back to his previous portfolio of education, which was allocated to Partha Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who was the education minister in the previous ministry, has got industry, commerce and enterprise, a ministry he had earlier held. Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose has retained his fire department

Mamata Banerjee has retained home and Hill affairs, personnel and administration, health and family welfare, land and land reforms, refugee and rehabilitation, information and cultural affairs and North Bengal development.

Firhad Hakim, one of the key ministers in Mamata's cabinet, has got transport and housing. He had earlier held urban development department and municipal affairs, which is additionally with Chandrima Bhattacharya. Amit Mitra did not contest the elections and will have to be elected within six months through a by-election.

The first-time ministers included Seuli Saha, actress-turned politician Birbaha Hansda and former Team India cricketer Manoj Tiwari among others.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, who narrowly defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly seat, was chosen as the leader of opposition by the party leadership on Monday. Veteran BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was considered for the post, declined the offer on health grounds. The BJP has 77 MLAs in the new assembly. After the felicitation ceremony at the party headquarters at Hastings on Monday, Suvendu said that he not only represents the 77 of his party MLAs but also the 2.77cr people in the state. He also said that he will play a constructive role as a leader of opposition in the assembly. Union information and broadcasting minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was present at the ceremony at the party HQ. Adhikari's name was proposed by newly-elected MLA Mukul Roy and was supported by 22 of his party MLAs, informed Union minister Prasad.

After the new ministers were allocated their berths, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, expressed her anguish at the fake videos circulating in various social media platforms. She said, "The fake videos are still in circulation. Some of them showed genocide happening in Bengal. Where is the genocide? I did not see any. The only one I can think of was in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar). The central team visiting the state is also disturbing the peace in the state. The members of the team are visiting the houses of BJP workers. Why aren't they also visiting the affected workers' homes from the TMC and the SUCI? They were also affected by the violence. These people (central team), has no respect for democracy. Law and order is a state subject. The team could have met the chief secretary and then left."

In the same issue of violence the Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Monday, "The post-poll violence is still continuing, including reports of loot and arson. Even incidents of intimidation are coming in. It is very disturbing. I have decided to visit the affected parts of the state. I have indicated to the state to make arrangements in the regard. But, the response has not been very responsive."

Amidst all the political developments, the state also had some good news to share in its fight against Covid-19. Around 7.45 lakh doses of Covishield reached the state on Monday, which includes 3.5L doses directly procured by the state from the Serum Institute and 3.45L from the Centre. According to state officials, Bengal needs three crore vaccine doses to inoculate its eligible population.