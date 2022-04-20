Mamata’s chairperson indicative of TMC fight in Parliament

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of parliament, on Friday, unanimously agreed to make West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress parliamentary party.

The resolution was adopted and signed by all TMC MPs present in the House. Informing this, the Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said the proposals were made by the floor leaders of the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Rajya Sabha, (self) on Friday.

Pointing out the need for such a resolution, O’Brien said that Mamata Banerjee has been a seven-time MP and plays a strategic and tactical level role in party’s decisions taken in the parliament. “She was only a call away for us always and this is just a formality,” he said. His colleague in the RS, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that Mamata has been a lighthouse for the party and the party wants to use her experience for parliamentary party activities.

Commenting on the disruption in the activities of the both Houses of the parliament, during the monsoon session, O’Brien said, “We want the parliament to run. We also want discussions on 2-3 issues in the parliament, which includes the spyware attack and on the farmer’s issues. We want repeal of the bills and structured discussions in the parliament.”

Our leader, Mamata has already asked for a high-level enquiry under the watchful eyes of the Supreme Court on the Pegasus issue, who and how was it bought and used, informed O’Brien.

SS Roy, quoting Article 105, sub-Article 1: “Subject to the provisions of the constitution, rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of the parliament there shall be freedom of speech in parliament”, stated the TMC MP Santunu Sen who was suspended by the RS for his unruly behaviour, was not allowed to defend himself in the House.

“A motion inflicted upon a person, he gets an opportunity of being heard, to defend himself. He has a legitimate expectancy on the part of the accused that his version will also be heard. Not only that principle legitimate expectation has been belied, the principle of natural justice that a person be given opportunity to defend himself has also been denied. So we condemn this decision,” defended SS Roy.

Bhaskar Sinha Roy, political analyst feels the move is significant as the party needed someone who is well-versed in the ways the parliament functions and Mamata Banerjee has vast experience in this respect. “Since the Parliament is going to be the centre of activity in the days to come for the Trinamool Congress, the party needs a deft hand who can guide the MPs in both the Houses of the Parliament. There is a meeting before every session in both the LS and the RS and Mamata will chair the meeting. As chairperson, she has experience in constitutional affairs, which the party can well utilise. Mamata’s chairmanship is an indicator that the party is going to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi in the Parliament. The target is 2024 and it will become the centre of all activity, as the state is already conquered.”

Adding on, he said, “The BJP does not want any debate to take place and a prime example of that has been the fact that there have been 11 ordinances issued in the Parliament in the last six months. This is indicative that the government does not want debate on pertinent issues. This is undemocratic.”

The analyst feels that there are not many good orators, who can bring the House down with their statements.

Poll analyst Udayan Bandopadhyay agrees with Sinha Roy that the formal announcement will mean that Mamata Banerjee could be seen playing a greater role in Parliamentary politics. “We will now see her more active in national politics and this will mark a new chapter in her career. With the target 2024 general elections,, she will now be streamlining the process of her party’s actions in the highest house of law making in the country,” said Bandopadhyay.