Mallya enjoys watching IPL final in London

London:�In a rare appearance since shifting base to the United Kingdom, troubled Indian businessman Vijay Mallya was seen having a good time in London as he watched the Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. In a video gone viral, Mallya senior is seen having a gala time with his son Siddharth along with a few others. The video was posted by Siddharth as he watched the IPL final with his father. Siddharth also mentions about Force India's third place finish in the Monaco Grand Prix, which also took place on Sunday. "Here we are, watching together from London. It doesn't get better than Sergio Perez getting a podium (for Mallya co-owned Force India). Hopefully we can add to what has been an epic day of sports so far," says Mallya junior in the video as he catches the IPL action with his father on the big screen. When Siddharth turns camera on his father, "go RCB" says Mallya while rooting for his team. Mallya, who owes more than Rs 9000 crore to Indian banks, had quit as RCB director days after stepping down as chairman of the United Spirits. However, he remains the chief mentor of the IPL side with Siddharth on its board. India was not able to get Mallya deported as UK asked India to seek his extradition instead. Mallya, wanted in India by various authorities, has been in the UK since March.