Mallikarjun Kharge condoles death in Nepal earthquake

New Delhi [India]: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday offered condolences over the loss of lives due to earthquake in Nepal.

"Anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the devastating earthquake in Nepal. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the victims and the injured. In this hour of crisis, Indians stand shoulder to shoulder with Nepal," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

The death toll in the fatal earthquake that jolted Nepal on Friday, has surged to 132, and 140 have suffered injuries, according to Nepal Police.

Following the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in Jajarkot to meet the affected people.

Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal. PM Modi offered support to Nepal and expressed India's willingness to extend all possible assistance.

Taking to X, the Nepal Prime Minister's Office stated, "Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured."



According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of North India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

—ANI