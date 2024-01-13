Mallikarjun Kharge Assumes Leadership of I.N.D.I.A: Insider Reports

Mallikarjun Kharge assumes the chairmanship of the I.N.D.I.A alliance as Nitish Kumar is appointed convenor during a crucial virtual meeting of 14 Opposition parties. However, the absence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee adds a layer of complexity to discussions about seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: In a recent development, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, has been elected as the chairperson of the Opposition-led I.N.D.I.A alliance. The decision was finalized during a virtual meeting involving the leaders of 14 Opposition parties who gathered to discuss seat allocation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has been appointed as the convenor; however, he expressed his willingness to accept the role only if there is unanimous agreement among all participating parties, according to sources from The Indian Express.



Notably, the virtual meeting was attended by representatives from 14 Opposition parties, who deliberated on crucial matters, including seat distribution for the upcoming polls. Despite the significant developments, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), was notably absent from the meeting.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/congress'-nyay-yatra-set-to-kick-off-from-manipur-tomorrow-aims-to-shine-light-on-socio-economic-issues

The decision to appoint Nitish Kumar as the convenor came after the Janata Dal (United) exerted pressure on the alliance. However, the situation took a turn when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) declined to engage in seat-sharing discussions with the Congress's national alliance committee, leading to their decision to skip the meeting.

—Input from Agencies