Mallika Sherawat To Turn Cupid In 'Bigg Boss...' House

Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat has taken on the responsibility to spread love in the house of "Bigg Boss Halla Bol", an extension of "Bigg Boss 8", known for bickering and acrimonious fights, by turning into a love goddess. Mallika, known for her sensuous and bold scenes in films, will be entering the house to promote her forthcoming film "Dirty Politics". In the episode, to be aired Sunday, Mallika will enter the house to meet the contestants and wave her magic wand as she plays cupid for the housemates. Mallika will also be performing on "Ghagra" song from her movie, which will release Feb 13. Directed by K.C. Bokadia, "Dirty Politics" is said to be based on the Bhanwari Devi sex scandal. Going by the name of the movie, Mallika will also be seen doing a bit of 'politics' inside the house. She will ask the housemates to nominate one of their companions as the person who plays dirty politics. In fact, the housemates have also prepared an impromptu skit performance for her. They will be enacting their fights in front of her in attires of Bollywood's screen icons. With Gautam Gulati as Salman Khan from "Dabangg", Upen Patel as Shah Rukh Khan from "Main Hoon Na" and Sambhavna Seth as Hema Malini from "Sholay", the episode promises to be entertaining. Aired on Colors channel, "Bigg Boss Halla Bol" series started with five challengers from past seasons of the show, competing with five "champions" from the eighth "Bigg Boss" seasons.