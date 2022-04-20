Mallika Dua adds a new feather to her hat with a dance debut featuring Team Naach

Mallika Dua has been effortlessly funny, irreverent and spontaneous ever since her childhood. Known as a trained actor, singer, writer, Mallika Dua adds a new feather to her hat aka a super fun-to-watch dancer! Via a recently release, Mallika has debuted with her first-ever dance-choreo video in collaboration with Team Naach, where the trio is seen dancing to the track 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz'.

"The last time I performed for an audience was during my college days in the US, where I trained in contemporary and jazz dance as part of the college troupe. Creating a dance-choreography video was always on my bucket list, and being a fan of Team Naach, I was super excited to collaborate with them on 'Chandigarh Mein'. Growing up in Delhi, my childhood was all about Malkit Singh, Bally Sagoo, Daler Mehndi, Sukhbir; Teenage was dominated by UK punjabi music and adulthood favorites have been Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa – hence dancing on a popular bhangra number was the only logical choice, since our choreo also personifies a fun take on modern jazz and bhangra," mentions Dua.

















With over 250k views in just 24 hours, the dynamic trio is seen shaking their leg to the song in two different looks, one being a party favorite and the other is a Punjabi staple.

"The peppy track is already a fan favorite and sure to become a New Year's Eve party song. I am thrilled with the positive feedback our endeavor is generating. I even received a compliment from Terence Lewis, which is hugely flattering", she further added.

Mallika has paved the way for women in comedy in an industry dominated by men. She came with a fresh and bold voice, unafraid to play the goofiest of characters, showing a mirror to society with each laugh. She's a trained actor, singer, writer and now, an entertaining dancer. Mallika will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani featuring Kiara Advani in the lead role.