Malhar Pandya bakes cake for first time on wife Priya's birthday

Mumbai: Actor Malhar Pandya on Friday baked a cake for the first time, to make his wife, actress-singer Priya Patidar, feel special on her birthday.

"It's the first time that I have tried to bake a cake. Looking at the lockdown and the situation around us, I really wanted to make her feel special on her birthday but I was confused about how to do so. Then I came up with this idea. I surprised her with a birthday cake at midnight," he says.

The actor took the recipe from the internet for the cake.

"Thanks to the internet, where I took help from, I could add all my love and could successfully bake a cake. I feel now I should try my hand at cooking too. I'm already in the mood to cook dinner for her and plan to enjoy a candlelight meal," he says.

Malhar is known for featuring in television series like "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki", "Ishqbaaaz" and "RadhaKrishn".

—IANS