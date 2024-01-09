Maldives Tourism Body Slams Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, Affirms India as 'Closest Neighbor'

Maldives Tourism Body Condemns Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, Affirms Strong India-Maldives Relations

Male [Maldives]: The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has vehemently denounced disrespectful comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian populace, marking India as a crucial ally and closest neighbor. Emphasizing India's historical role as a frontline responder during crises, MATI expressed immense gratitude for India's enduring support.



"India remains one of our closest neighbors and allies, consistently aiding us in various crises throughout history. We deeply appreciate the enduring relationship the Indian government and its people maintain with us," stated MATI in a resolute declaration.



Highlighting India's substantial contributions to the Maldives' tourism sector, MATI underscored India's pivotal role in aiding the Maldives' recovery efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the borders were reopened. "India's consistent support has been instrumental in our recovery and sustenance," emphasized the statement.



MATI also emphasized the sustained prominence of India as a top market for the Maldives, expressing a fervent desire for the enduring and positive relationship between both nations.



A diplomatic row ensued following disparaging remarks made by Maldivian officials, notably a deleted post by the Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, referencing PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit in an insulting manner.



In response, Indians, including prominent figures from cricket and cinema, rallied support for local beach destinations and echoed PM Modi's call to promote beach tourism in Lakshadweep. The Maldivian government, however, distanced itself from these derogatory remarks, affirming that such comments are unacceptable and do not reflect the government's official stance.



Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer reiterated the country's commitment to constructive dialogue and mutual respect with all partners, particularly neighbors, denouncing the recent disrespectful comments against foreign leaders.



Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also condemned the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian officials, emphasizing India's longstanding friendship with the Maldives and the need to preserve this enduring bond.

—Input from Agencies