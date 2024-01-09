Maldives Tourism Board Strongly Condemns Ministers' Remarks against PM Modi, Vows Damage Control

Maldives Tourism Industry Condemns Ministers' Remarks Against PM Modi Amid Diplomatic Tension with India. Cruise Liner Visit Amidst Social Media Backlash.

Male: In the aftermath of a diplomatic dispute between India and the Maldives, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) is in damage control mode, issuing a stern condemnation of derogatory comments made by some deputy ministers against India and Prime Minister Modi. The backlash ensued following Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.



MATI's statement on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the ministers' remarks, emphasizing India's pivotal role as a consistent contributor to the Maldives' tourism industry. The statement highlighted India's significant support during the COVID-19 pandemic and its crucial role in the Maldives' recovery efforts.



Acknowledging India as one of its closest neighbors and allies, MATI expressed gratitude for India's historical role as a first responder to various crises. Despite the recent diplomatic strain, MATI underscored the enduring close relationship between the two nations, hoping to avoid any actions or speech that could negatively impact their strong bond.

The condemnation follows the suspension of three deputy ministers by the Maldivian government and diplomatic discussions between India and Maldives. Despite calls for a tourism boycott on social media, a cruise liner from India arrived in the Maldives on Monday, carrying a substantial number of tourists. The cruise liner, originating from Kochi, marked the first such visit this year, according to the Maldives Association of Yacht Agents (MAYA).

