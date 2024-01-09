Maldives Seeks Increased Chinese Tourism Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to boost tourist influx as Indian reservations decline over derogatory remarks against PM Modi, signaling strained relations.

Beijing: Amid reservations canceled by Indian tourists due to diplomatic disputes, President Mohamed Muizzu urged China to ramp up tourist inflow. During his state visit, he hailed China as a critical ally and urged enhanced tourist engagement.



Addressing the Maldives Business Forum in China's Fujian Province, Muizzu lauded China as a key partner and praised the impactful infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



Expressing desire for heightened Chinese tourist influx, he emphasized restoring China as the top tourism market post-Covid, highlighting their signed $50 million project for an integrated tourism zone.



This plea follows a diplomatic uproar over derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Modi, leading to the suspension of three deputy ministers and condemnation from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry.



Despite India being the primary tourist market in 2023, Muizzu seeks to regain China's prior top position, despite the latter's current economic slowdown affecting outbound travel.



Muizzu emphasized economic diversification while aiming to implement the stalled Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, prioritizing bilateral trade growth, particularly fish product exports.



During the Maldives Investment Forum, Muizzu sought Chinese investment in various projects, including relocating the Male Commercial Port and expanding airport infrastructure, aiming to enhance economic security and boost tourism numbers.

—Input from Agencies