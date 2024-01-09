Maldives President Strengthens China Ties Amid Strained Relations with India

Maldives President deepens ties with China amid strained relations with India, signaling a geopolitical shift and implications for regional dynamics and tourism.

Beijing: During the "Invest Maldives" forum in Fuzhou, China, President Mohamed Muizzu aimed to bolster bilateral connections, distancing the Maldives from India. His week-long visit includes meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, signifying expected agreements spanning infrastructure and tourism.



Muizzu's presidency, born from an "India Out" campaign, raised concerns about New Delhi's influence, prompting the request for Indian military personnel to depart. This visit to China precedes any overture to India, marking a strategic shift in alliances.



In Fuzhou, Muizzu reiterated China's importance as a key ally and developmental partner, emphasizing plans to boost fish exports under their free trade agreement, crucial for the Maldives' economy, primarily reliant on fishing and aquatic products.



China's involvement in the Maldives, under Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, includes significant projects like the Velana International Airport expansion and the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge. Muizzu's government eyes further collaboration, especially in enhancing the country's airport and port facilities, aligning with Belt and Road goals.



With Chinese investments surpassing $1.37 billion since joining the initiative in 2014, Muizzu's visit seeks to deepen economic ties, particularly in the crucial tourism sector, where Chinese investment plays a substantial role.



Meanwhile, India's response to Muizzu's China visit hints at strained relations, evident in the trending hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands, reflecting apprehensions among Indian tourists about their Maldivian holiday plans. The Maldives remains a sought-after destination for Indian visitors, whose presence surged during China's travel restrictions.



The geopolitical tension is underscored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, construed by some as an attempt to divert tourists from nearby Maldivian islands.



Analysts suggest India's unease stems from its regional dominance perception, leading to strained ties with South Asian countries, as observed in its response to Muizzu's diplomatic engagement with China.

—Input from Agencies