Maldives asks India to Recall Troops by March 15 Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amid rising tensions, Maldivian President Muizzu formally requests India's military withdrawal by March 15. The high-level core group engages in negotiations at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’. Muizzu's pro-China stance and diplomatic row intensify, impacting bilateral agreements with India. Suspension of ministers over social media controversy sparks concerns of a tourist boycott.

Male: In a recent development, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives by March 15, as reported by Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office. The request comes nearly two months after Male initially sought the removal of Indian military personnel, with the current figures indicating the presence of 88 Indian troops in the Maldives.



Addressing a press briefing, Ibrahim emphasized that Indian military personnel cannot remain in the Maldives, aligning with President Muizzu's policy. Both countries have established a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops, with the group's inaugural meeting held at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’. Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar also attended the meeting.



While the Indian government has not yet confirmed the request or provided official comments, the agenda for the meeting centered on the call to withdraw troops by March 15.



President Muizzu, considered a pro-China leader, initially requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel on November 17 after taking office. This move follows a diplomatic row triggered by derogatory comments made by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The suspension of the ministers ensued after their controversial social media posts raised concerns in India and prompted calls for a tourist boycott, primarily from Indian visitors.



During his recent state visit to China, Muizzu sought to strengthen ties with Beijing, indirectly addressing India in a press statement. He stated, "We may be small, but that doesn't give you the license to bully us," emphasizing Maldives' commitment to an independent and sovereign state. President Muizzu also outlined plans to reduce the country's dependency on India by diversifying import sources for essential commodities and medical supplies.



In a bid to assert Maldives' autonomy, President Muizzu announced the review of over 100 bilateral agreements signed with India by the previous government. These developments underscore the evolving dynamics and challenges in the diplomatic relationship between the Maldives and India.

—Input from Agencies