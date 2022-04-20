Malaysian Parliament convenes for last time this year

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Lower House of Parliament on Monday convened for this year's last session amid a continued spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The session, slated to last till December 15, will see the tabling and voting of the country's national budget for 2021 which the government says would be vital for the country against the pandemic and for the economic recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.

Malaysia has been facing a new strong Covid-19 outbreak since late September.

Restrictive measures were reintroduced in several states in the country, including the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, to contain the spread.

Already four economic stimulus initiatives have been announced this year in response to the pandemoc and other measures including a loan repayment moratorium and wage subsidies.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had on October 28 advised MPs from all parties to close ranks and work together to tackle the pandemic, in the interest of the people and the country.

As of Monday, Malaysia's overall coronavirus caseload has reached 32,505, while the death toll stood at 249.

— IANS