Malaysia To Invest In U'khand Infrastructure

Dehradun: Malaysia today proposed to lend a helping hand to Uttarakhand government in its efforts to strengthen infrastructure in the state by investing in roadways and urban development sectors.

The proposal came from an advisory body to the government of Malaysia at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi which was attended by Malaysias Construction Industry Development Board and PWD minister Fadila Bin Yousuf and representatives of private firms from that country.

Malaysia and Uttarakhand governments agreed to work on the PPP model in the infrastructure sector like roadways and also work on urban development facilities like metro network, an official release here said.

Both sides also agreed to constitute a joint working committee whose first meeting will be held in Malaysia, it said. Uttarakhands Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, additional chief secretary Om Praakash and heads of departments concerned will be on the panel besides Malaysias secretary (routine operations) Johri Haji Akob. PTI