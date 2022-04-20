    Menu
    Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Calls On Lawmakers To Ensure National Budget Will Be Passed To Tackle Pandemic

    April20/ 2022


    Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country's 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country," he said in a televised address.

    He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

    —REUTERS

