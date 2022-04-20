Malaysia identifies coronavirus infection chain that includes Tablighi cluster

Kuala Lumpur/New Delhi: Malaysian police has identified about 40,000 people responsible for starting a COVID-19 chain of infection not only in Malaysia but in India as well.

According to a report in Strait times, out of these 40,000 people about 11,000 people are Tabligh members who attended a four-day long religious assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque, here, at the end of February.

The gathering was attended by 16,000 people, out of whom about 1,500 were foreigners.

Malayasian Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the data of these people is being analysed to identify those who are most likely to be infected with the virus. He elaborated that the police has zeroed in on certain regions where specific individuals and groups are required to go for COVID-19 screening.

Bador reassured that many Tabligh members had been screened for coronavirus as well and the police are also tracing those Tablighis who attended the event and are currently overseas.

India has also reported a major chunk of coronavirus infections which belong to Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi (India) last month.

The Indian Government on Saturday said that out of the total 2,902 COVID-19 positive cases reported so far in the country, about 30 per cent or 1023 cases are related to those, who either came in contact with or attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation. A Health Ministry official said that the 1023 positive cases related to Tablighi Jamaat have been reported from 17 states and Union Territories. These include Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Andaman & Nicobar, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said people involved in the Tablighi Jamaat and about 22,000 people who came in contact with them have been quarantined.

Thousands of people from across the India, as well as from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, attended a religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month for a number of days. As the country went into lockdown on March 24, a large number of them were stuck at the mosque premises.

Scores of people who attended the gathering were tested positive for the virus while several succumbed to the fatal disease.

The outcome, not only created a panic within the country rather hindered the containment efforts as many attendees, who could be affected, reached their hometowns in different parts of country.

