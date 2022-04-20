Malaysia's JDT withdraws from AFC Champions League 2020

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) football club has withdrawn from the upcoming AFC Champions League 2020, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) informed on Friday.

"The AFC has recently been informed by the Football Association of Malaysia that its affiliated club, Johor Darul Ta'zim, has withdrawn from the AFC Champions League 2020," AFC said in a statement.

"The club has indicated that it is unable to travel to Qatar to compete in the AFC Champions League 2020 (East) centralised competition which is scheduled to commence on November 18," it added.

AFC further stated that all matches of Johor Darul Ta'zim are cancelled and considered null and void. "For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the Group Stage. As a result, only three clubs will now be participating in Group G of the AFC Champions League 2020."

The AFC Champions League is scheduled to run until December 13.

—IANS