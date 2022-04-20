Malayalam actor Chacko among 5 held on drug charge in Kochi

A Malayalam actor and four women were arrested in Kochi for allegedly possessing narcotics, police said on Saturday.

On a tip off, the police raided the flat in Kadavanthara on Friday night and recovered 10 grams of cocaine.

Police took into custody five persons � actor Shine Tom Chacko, assistant director Blessy and three models when the party was on at the flat.

Their statements were recorded this morning, police said.

The cocaine, said to have been brought from Goa, was seized, they added.

Police have got the information that Reshma, one of the detained models, had taken the flat on rent from Mohammed Nizam, who was arrested two days ago as he rammed his vehicle against a security guard of his apartment in Thrissur.

Mr. Chacko, who worked as an assistant to various directors for over 10 years, got his first break in director Kamal�s much acclaimed film Gaddama, in which he essayed the role of a shepherd.

Thereafter he was cast as a local goon in Annayum Rasoolum, a pshychopath killer in Ee Adutha Kalamand a criminal on parole in Chapters.

The actor�s latest film is Ithihasa, a comedy fantasy in which he plays the role of a young petty thief.

Kochi Police commissioner K.G. James told reporters a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act had been registered against the arrested.