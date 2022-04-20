Malala Yousafzai Gets A Place At Oxford

London: Pakistani rights activist Malala Yousafzai today secured a place at Oxford University after getting her A-level results as the Nobel Peace Prize winner follows in the footsteps of numerous world leaders by studying philosophy, politics and economics at the prestigious varsity.

The UN Messenger of Peace, who lives in Birmingham since she was airlifted for a life-saving surgery after being shot in the head by the Taliban nearly five years ago, confirmed the news in a tweet congratulating all students getting their board level exam results today.

In March, the 20-year-old had revealed her "conditional offer" to study the three subjects at the world-famous university if she achieved three As in her A-level results. It would seem she has got the grades that she required.

"So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students -- the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" she tweeted.

Malala will be following in the footsteps of world leaders by studying philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) -- a course that has been dubbed the degree 'that rules Britain' by the media.

Notable alumni of PPE at Oxford University include former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, someone Malala describes as her heroine. PPE is also one of the prestigious university's most over-subscribed courses. Other famous alumni include Myanmar's pro-democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi as well as former British prime minister David Cameron and his one-time Labour opponent Ed Miliband.

Malala's father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, tweeted: "My heart is full of gratitude. We are grateful to Allah and thank you to al' those who support Malala for the grand cause of education."

Malala was shot in the head on her way home from school after writing her anonymous diary about life under Taliban rule in the Swat Valley of northwest Pakistan.

Militants boarded her school bus and opened fire, also injuring two of her school friends. She became internationally known after the incident and relocated with her family to Birmingham for further rehabilitation.

In April, Malala was made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace. She was also the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize aged 17 in 2014.