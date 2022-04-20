Malaika shares her ''various stages of lockdown''

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika is seen playing with her hair, the second features her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture has her hair on her face and in the fourth she is seen lying in bed.

"My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane," Malaika captioned the image.

Her sister Amrita Arora commented: "Awwww cute"

Malaika is known for her dancing skills. She is acclaimed for her performances in the songs "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Gur naal ishq mitha","Maahi ve", "Munni badnaam hui" and "Hello hello".

She has also judged television shows like "Nach Baliye", "Zara Nachke Dikha", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "India''s Got Talent."

She is seen judging a dance reality show "India''s Best Dancer" alongside Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis.

--IANS