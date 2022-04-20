Malaika shares glimpse of her building being sanitised

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a photograph of her building getting sanitised amid the outbreak of coronavirus on Instagram.

In the picture we see a man in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.

"Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe... @my_bmc @Zakaria_asif," Malaika wrote.

On June 11, there were reports that Malaika's building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 and that she has been quarantining at her home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper.

Amid lockdown, Malaika has been using social media to the fullest. She has been sharing glimpses of how she has spends time at home. She also treats fans with her yoga clips.

Recently, she shared her various stages of lockdown in a quirky post on Instagram. Malaika shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika was seen playing with her hair, the second featured her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture had her hair on her face and in the fourth she was seen lying in bed.

Source: IANS