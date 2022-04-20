Malaika Arora to Arjun Kapoor: 'Happy birthday my sunshine'

Mumbai: Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday on Saturday with a mushy wish and a cozy picture of the couple.

"Happy birthday my sunshine," posted Malaika on Instagram, along with a picture of the two.

In the picture post, Malaika is seen in Arjun's arms smiling against the backdrop of a picturesque valley. The picture appears to be a throwback from a vacation.

The two stars are seen in activewear. While Malaika wears a blue T-shirt, white sweatshirt and grey track pants, Arjun dons a grey T-shirt, black hoodie, black shorts and a cap.

Celebrations for Arjun's birthday started on Friday night at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The actor had a star-studded birthday bash attended by some of his industry friends and family members.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur, many of Arjun's industry friends attended the bash.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has the films "Ek Villain Returns" and "Bhoot Police" in the pipeline while Malaika currently judges the dance reality show "Super Dancer 4".

--IANS