Malaika Arora shares right way to wear face mask amid pandemic

New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the country each day, Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora through an Instagram post taught people the right way to wear a mask amid the pandemic.

The Instagram post featured the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor wearing face masks in three ways, two of which were the wrong ways to wear the mask.

In one of the pictures, Malaika was seen wearing a mask around her neck, in the other one she is seen wearing it around her mouth and in the third one she is seen wearing it over her mouth and nose.

"Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way. Protect urself and others @my_bmc," he wrote in the caption.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)