    Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her daily hustle

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her daily hustle with fans, stressing on the need to get healthy and strong in mind and body.

    Malaika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with black lycra pants, with a jacket tied around her waist. For Covid-19 precaution, she wears a matching black mask.

    "Daily hustle …..Get healthy, get strong both mind n body," Malaika wrote as the caption.

    Malaika recently shared three pictures sitting on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completed her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

    She tagged the image with "#myideaofcandid".

    –IANS

