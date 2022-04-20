Malaika Arora Khan to do special song in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha'

Mumbai: Malaika Arora Khan is set to appear in a special song for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film "Pataakha".

She will be grooving to the number titled "Hello Hello", crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar.

Vishal has also composed the music. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

"Malaika started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track for 'Pataakha', she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board and this song is tailor-made for her," producer Ajay Kapoor said in a statement.

The song will be filmed this week.

"Pataakha" is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki and, is based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.

Featuring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the film releases September 28, 2018.