Malaika Arora embraces new normal as she steps out

Mumbai: Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out.

"Let's do this #newnormal," she captioned the image.

In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket.

Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing".

Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."

—IANS