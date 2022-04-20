    Menu
    Malaika Arora embraces new normal as she steps out

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Malaika Arora is embracing the new normal, and she has captured the moment for followers on Instagram.

    The actress shared a selfie wearing a mask on Instagram Stories. She clicked the selfie as she stepped out.

    "Let's do this #newnormal," she captioned the image.

    In the image, Malaika is seen wearing a black jacket.

    Recently, Malaika had shared that a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing".

    Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika had said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."

    —IANS

