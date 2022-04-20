Malaika''s funny lockdown chat with pet dog Casper

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora shared a quirky lockdown discussion with her pet dog casper.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself with casper, with the note: "What you lookin at Casper? I don''t know when this lockdown is gonna end."

She captioned it: "Lockdown 4.0 ..... #casperdiaries #stayhomestaysafe"

Earlier, Malaika shared a selfie of herself.

"Yeah my bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan#kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe#summeressentials," she had captioned it.

--IANS