Making Industry Competitive; Learning From Best Manufacturing Practices Of World Class Companies In Haridwar

Haridwar (The Hawk): Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand organized a two-day Manufacturing Excellence Learning Mission to World Class Companies on 25 - 26 August 2022 at SIIDCUL, Haridwar. CII industry delegation visited four industries that have excelled in the various sectors including Automobile, FMCG and Heavy Engineering – Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ITC Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra. The key objective of the mission was to share & learn the best practices in manufacturing operations of the visited companies that make them leaders in their respective areas of work and to enhance competitiveness.

Mr Yashpal Sardana, Plant Head at Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Haridwar shared that such missions provides an opportunity to the participants to have first-hand exposure and insight on the technological strengths of the visited companies. He expressed that such activities share various innovative and successful practices implemented at the workplaces of these organizations, providing great learning opportunities to the mission members. They also briefed the delegates on the dedicated vendor park and how it is mutually beneficial for the vendors and the company.

At ITC Ltd, the delegates were welcomed by Mr Aniruddh Verma, Head ICML and were given an overview of the best manufacturing practices. Various cost saving techniques, tools were shared with delegates. Delegates were also apprised that ITC is the only company in the world of comparable dimensions to be carbon, water and solid waste recycling positive. Officials added that company is Carbon Positive, Water Positive and Solid Waste recycling positive for many years.

At Mahindra & Mahindra delegates were welcomed by Mr Satyavir Singh, Plant Head and during the presentation vision of Mahindra & were shared with the delegates. They were appraised about the various area specific programmes undertaken in plant manufacturing processes and various cost saving techniques were showcased. During the visit delegates were taken to major shop floor managing its operations though world class processes. Shop floor Kaizen were shared and briefed for enhancing competitiveness.

Mr Rakesh Maniktala, Head - Communication & Public Relations at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd briefed the delegates about the plant’s core area of Operations. On shop floor delegates were appraised about 800 MW Turbo generators and Steam Turbines. Delegates were also taken to assembly areas, machine shops, design areas for explaining complex manufacturing processes. Fully automated New Blade Shop for Turbines was shown to delegates.

During the visit of delegation to each of these companies, ideas & thoughts were exchanged on how TQM, TPM, Supply Chain Management, Employee Involvement, Six Sigma, 5S, Kaizens can help organizations to grow and attain high profitability levels. The companies also shared their CSR and HR initiatives.

42 delegates from 15 companies across the spectrum like JCB Limited, Uflex Limited, UJVN Limited, Banas Dairy (AMUL Group), Shree Amba Industries, UJVN Limited, Cool Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, E-Waste Recyclers India, Linc Limited, Lotus Beauty Care Products Pvt Ltd, North India Cables, Papcon (Indore) Pvt Ltd, Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt Ltd, Symega Food Ingredients Ltd, CMR Green Technologies Limited were part of this delegation.