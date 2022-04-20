Making Country Free Of Single-Use Plastic Is Like Realizing Gandhiji's Dream: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that to free India from single-use plastic and to conserve the environment through water harvesting will be the next part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"This will be like realizing Gandhi ji's dream," he said.

The Chief Minister said that pottery and other products should be made the substitutes of plastic through the Mati Kala Board so that the environment can also be protected.

The Chief Minister said these during the programme organised on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Awadh Shilp Gram, Lucknow on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that tomorrow the entire nation will remember Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and will also pay homage to the second Prime Minister of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said that those who contributed towards implementing the schemes in UP in order to realize Gandhiji's vision of cleanliness, Swadeshi Swavalamban and Gram Swaraj under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honored here by the Governor of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi said that on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, we must also accept the values of Gandhiji that can bring prosperity to every citizen of India along with establishing India as a superpower in the world.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhiji had laid special emphasis on cleanliness and I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started the cleanliness campaign in the year 2014 and gave it the form of a mass movement and also gave a toilet to every poor family. "

I am happy that this year also Uttar Pradesh is receiving the first prize by Prime Minister Modi for taking the cleanliness campaign to greater heights," he added.

Highlighting the flagship scheme ODOP, the Chief Minister said that One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was started in the state in order to make Gandhiji's vision of self-reliance on the occasion of state's foundation day. Now the scheme has become popular for promoting the traditional product across the country. The entrepreneurs of all the districts have benefited under this scheme. Loan of over 18 thousand crore have been provided to entrepreneurs in a year. "With an aim to promote Khadi and Village Industries, we have also distributed solar charkhas. Following the Gandhiji philosophy, we have connected the process of increasing the income of the people who are involved in this by linking them with technology," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel released a book based on Gandhiji's life philosophy and also visited the exhibition 'Mohan se to Mahatma Tak'. A MoU was inked between MSME and Bank of Baroda to provide easy credit to entrepreneurs of One District One Product Scheme. Besides, the website of Gau Seva Commission was also launched during the occasion. In tribute to Gandhiji, Padmashri Malini Awasthi performed a dance based on 'Swachhata se Swachhagrah Tak'. Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Neelkanth Tiwari, Minister of State Upendra Tiwari, Acting Chief Secretary RK Tiwari and several senior officials were present in the event. UNI