Make your own choice! Veg or Non-Veg capsule

New Delhi: Vegetarian or non-vegetarian drug capsules will be now hit the markets soon, if reports are anything to go by. According to The Indian Express report, experts panel on new drug capsule will meet on Saturday to decide on capsule shells made of cellulose or of gelatin. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has been advised by scientific committee to let drug manufacturers decide drug capsule between cellulose and gelatin on Saturday. The advisory panel will also take a call on whether cellulose capsule shells should be included in the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission or not, the report suggests. Cellulose is a capsule shell which is derived from plants while Gelatin is a product obtained from the connective tissues, skin, bones, etc of animals. However, cellulose capsules if made available, would require an amendment in the Drugs and Cosmetics Bill to become mandatory.