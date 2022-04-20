Make work-from-home less stressful with Ayurveda

Staying calm all the time during a lockdown can be difficult. On top of that if you are working from your home, things can get stressful, for you and others around you. But, Ayurveda can come to your rescue.

Ditch your regular tea

It is time to ditch your regular tea, and sip on a stress-busting Ayur-tea.

"Replace your regular caffeine dose with an Ayurvedic tea. You can make one at home with things in your house. Take an inch-long piece of fresh and clean ginger, crush it gently with the end of a rolling pin. Put it in boiling water and let it come to a gentle simmer. Drop in two-three Tulsi leaves. Let it boil for two-three minutes and then strain into a cup. Add a teaspoon of honey and sip. Ginger and Tulsi are both good for your respiratory system, and immunity too. And you get the added benefit of stress relief, says Ayurvedacharya Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

Herbs like Brahmi, Ashwagandha, Jatamansi, Sankhpuhspi, Sarpgandha are also great for reducing stress.

Yoga

It is no longer a lifestyle fad, it's a necessity.

"Fix 30 minutes every morning for Yoga. Bringing you mind to a state of composed calmness in the morning will fortify it for stress assaults all day long. Pick a calm spot in your home, like your balcony, or near an open window, and practice Padmasana. Cross your legs at the knee and place the feet on the opposite thigh. Place the wrists on the knees, close your eyes and focus on an imaginary flower. Think of nothing else. Do this for 10 minutes," says Dr. Chauhan.

At the end of the day, pick a calm spot and practice Shavashana. It's a simple asana. Just lie down supine on your back and close your eyes. Breathe gently and focus on the parts of your body starting from the tip of your head to your toe, and back up again.

Food

"Stress is a direct outcome of excess Vata in your body. When Vata increases in your body, you automatically start experiencing more stress, anxiety and panic. It may also lead to sleeplessness, pains and aches. And at a time when you have to spend most of your time indoors, you need to keep stress and anxiety at a minimum."

Choose Vata-pacifying diets. A general rule of thumb for choosing Vata-pacifying diets is to pick moist, juicy, warm, sweet and sour food items over pungent, bitter or astringent food items. Avoid deep fried, dry or very spicy items.

Sleep well

Don't miss your rest. Sleep on time. It's easy to lose track of time when you are working alone at home. Take frequent rests. Rub your palms together and place them over your eyes to rejuvenate them. Stretch and touch your toes. Do waist twists and a few gentle squats in between work. Walk away from your work station and gaze at nature for two-three minutes to realign your eye muscles that have been focusing on your laptop.

Before going to bed, add a teaspoon of turmeric powder and a teaspoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm milk and drink it. This will help you sleep better.

—Ianslife