Make Medicines Available At Dealer-Price At All Government-Hospitals

Presently wholesale medicine-market at Bhagirath Palace (Delhi) has virtually turned into a retail-market with even a single strip of any medicine available at almost all wholesale-shops at dealer-price with 20-percent discount on branded medicines. Some shops have even started giving 22-perecent discount in retail on branded medicines. On-line sale of medicines provide still more discounts that too with free home-delivery in attractive packing.

Central and state governments should open retail-shops of medicines in all government-hospitals where normal people may get medicines at dealer-price with maximum possible discounts. Profit-margin rather than discount at these shops should be fixed because cheaper-considered generic medicines have at times have a very abnormal huge gap between ex-factory price and printed Maximum-Retail-Price MRP. Rather maximum gap between ex-factory price and MRP should be fixed for all medicines including branded and generic medicines alike to avoid traders taking undue advantage of extra-ordinary abnormally high gap between ex-factory price and MRP on generic medicines.

Presently medicine-shop AMRIT at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS (New Delhi) offers just 15-percent discount on branded medicines otherwise available with 22-percent discount in retail on shops at Bhagirath Palace (Delhi). Wholesale-traders will rush to join tender for opening shops at government-hospitals offering maximum discount thus giving government-hospitals extra revenue-earning by allotting such shops through tenders.